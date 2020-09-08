Smith County commissioners reduce tax rate for 2021 fiscal year

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran updates the county on COVID-19 cases during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Source: Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Victoria Lara | September 8, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 6:58 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rate for the 2021 fiscal year is going down one penny to 33.5 cents per $100 valuation.

County Judge Nathaniel Moran says this is to help ease the financial strain that so many are under right now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moran added that about 60% of the county’s revenue comes from property taxes, so he says the county is trimming back on and putting a pause on some projects. This includes eliminating four county positions and across the board raises for county officials as well as delaying the building of a road and bridge facility.

This budget takes effect on October 1st.

