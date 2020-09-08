Smith County commissioners reduce tax rate for 2021 fiscal year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rate for the 2021 fiscal year is going down one penny to 33.5 cents per $100 valuation.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran says this is to help ease the financial strain that so many are under right now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moran added that about 60% of the county’s revenue comes from property taxes, so he says the county is trimming back on and putting a pause on some projects. This includes eliminating four county positions and across the board raises for county officials as well as delaying the building of a road and bridge facility.
This budget takes effect on October 1st.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.