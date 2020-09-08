East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We experienced showers and a few isolated thunderstorms over portions of East Texas today and we could see more on Wednesday and Thursday as we prepare for a cold front to move through very late on Thursday/early on Friday morning. Not everyone will see the rain, but some should. In a few areas, brief/heavy rainfall is possible again with lightning/thunder and gusty winds possible. Another front is expected on Sunday which will increase our rain chances once again. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected early next week. Low temps should be slightly above normal, and highs should be nearer normal. Have a wonderful night.