Lufkin ISD superintendent says 324 students have returned to face-to-face learning

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said 324 students have returned to face-to-face learning after beginning the year as virtual learners.
Torres said there are a couple more windows coming up for students to opt in or out of virtual learning.
“I think more will come back to school,” Torres said. “The parents can see how we’re keeping campuses safe. But we want them to do what they’re comfortable with.”
Torres said plans are being made for the football season, as 5A and 6A schools are beginning the season four weeks later than the small schools.
“We let everyone know last week that we won’t sell season tickets this year,” she said. “We’ll be at 50 percent capacity so parents of performing groups will be given preference. Those groups won’t be going to away games and visiting performing groups won’t be coming here so those parents will only have five games to watch their children perform.”
Torres said she’s heard from smaller schools that UIL is monitoring the games
