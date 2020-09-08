East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Scattered showers/thundershowers are possible through this evening. Some gusty winds are possible in the heavier activity. Brief/Heavy Rainfall along with Lightning/Thunder are possible. Most should be over the central/western sections of East Texas. Once the sun set, the rain should diminish quickly. We could see more on Wednesday and Thursday as we prepare for a cold front to move through very late on Thursday/early on Friday morning. Another front is expected on Sunday which will increase our rain chances once again. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected early next week. Low temps should be slightly above normal and highs should be near normal. Have a wonderful day.