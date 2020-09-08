Taste of the Fair offers foodies the chance to chow down on East Texas State Fair favorites

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Even though the East Texas State Fair is canceled for the 2020 season, organizers are offering foodies the opportunity to dig into their fair favorites.
The East Texas State Fair will be presenting Taste of the Fair, an event created for fair food fans all over East Texas. Visitors can take home all of the fair food classics like turkey legs, funnel cakes, candied apples, and jumbo corn dogs, as well as local favorites like the tamale slammer, the wonderstick, peach puppies, volcano fries, and more.
Fair food concessions will be set up in a come-and-go fashion and all food will be served and packaged to take to-go.
The Taste of the Fair event comes after the decision by fair organizers in July to cancel the 2020 East Texas State Fair due to COVID-19 concerns. It was only the second time in the history of the fair that it’s been canceled, and the first time since World War II.
The Taste of the Fair event will take place Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 27, and again Thursday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4. Food vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Food stands will be set up along Fair Park Drive at the East Texas State Fairgrounds. The grounds will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and staff to ensure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standards. All staff, concessionaires, and visitors will be required to wear masks. Seating will not be available, as food is served to-go only.
You can view a full menu here.
