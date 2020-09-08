Man missing in Lindale area located

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: A man who was reported missing in the Lindale area has been located.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Abe Hendricks was located near Lindale Jr. High School at the intersection of County Road 474 and County Road 463.
The sheriff’s office said he is being taken to Christus Mother Francis to be checked out.
PREVIOUS: Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man in the Lindale area.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they are searching for Abe Hendricks, 89. He was last seen in the 14600 block of County Road 475.
The sheriff’s office said Hendrix was wearing a white t-shirt with the Corona beer logo on it, camo shorts, and he has a splint on his right arm.
Lindale police, Lindale fire, and the Pct. 5 Constable is on the scene helping with the search.
