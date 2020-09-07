Winnsboro fire department determine cause of district administration center fire

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Winnsboro ISD is temporarily relocating administrators after a fire erupted late Sunday night in the back of their administration building. Winnsboro police say fire crews were called to the scene at around 10 o’clock last night.
Fire Chief Tommy Carden describes what the scene looked like saying, “when we arrived we had heavy smoke coming out, light flames coming out of the backside of the building. Once we made entry there were two rooms involved and it already spread into the attic area.”
Initially, three fire trucks with 13 first responders were sent to tame the fire but according to Fire Chief Carden that wasn’t enough. He says, “we ended up with 13 departments, 25 fire apparatus, and 71 personnel.”
Winnsboro ISD posted a statement on Facebook saying administrators are temporarily relocating to the Winnsboro Memorial Intermediate Campus. They’re still assessing damages but they say they’re thankful for the first responders and community members for their help. After the fire was contained, Carden and Fire Marshal Tulley Davidson were inspecting the damages inside when they found what they expect to be the cause of the fire.
“In the rear entrance of the building, there’s a light switch. The wiring inside the conduit had shorted out causing the fire to spread up into the attic and into the other two rooms,” explains Chief Carden.
According to Mayor Cameron Wilcox, Winnsboro ISD recently received Chromebook devices for high school students who need it for virtual learning. Those devices were inside the building at the time of the fire, but thanks to the quick response they were salvaged.
David Carr was one of the firefighters who responded last night from Ogburn. Unrelated to the fire, he suffered from a heart attack at the scene and according to Chief Carden, he is recovering in an East Texas hospital.
