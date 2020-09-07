WEBXTRA: Combined Arms volunteers help move donated furniture from Sabine County home

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Monday, Combined Arms members from the Houston area helped to move furniture out of a home in Sabine County that was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Laura.
The furniture will be donated to translators who worked overseas with American troops and have gotten their special immigrant visas. The donated furniture will help the translators start their new lives here in America.
Within the next month, today’s donations will be with these individuals and their families.
“Combined Arms is a one-stop resource for veterans in transition,” according to their website. Within Combined Arms, they have more than 70 member organizations that offer support in a customized and efficient way.
