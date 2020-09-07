Scoring machines Pewitt, Mount Vernon collide in Week 3 Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Vernon will host the 2019 state runner up and current No.3 team in 3A DII Pewitt on Friday for the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week.
Mount Vernon enters the game 2-0 on the year with a 53-14 win over Hooks and a 36-7 win over 4A Pittsburg last week. The Brahmas canceled their week 1 game due to COVID-19 and won last week’s game 40-21 over Atlanta.
“Every week you step on the field you are going to get better,” Tigers head coach Art Briles said. “That is the best thing bout having non district games. They help you fine tune for district. This will be a great finishing tune up for us. I know Pewitt feels the same way with us and with Celina next week before they get into district play.”
Kickoff from Mount Vernon is set for 7:30 PM Friday Sept. 11.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.