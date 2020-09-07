Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Happy Labor Day! It is going to be beautiful outside today. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected and temperatures will make it into the low 90s. Rain chances are very low but not quite at zero. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Rain chances increase on Tuesday as high temperatures drop to the upper 80s. A strong cold front will pass through our area on Wednesday bringing with it widespread showers and isolated thundershowers. Not only will we get the rain, but a BIG cool off is also expected. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. High pressure will move back in by the end of the work week and sunny skies will return. Low to mid 80s and blue skies are expected for next weekend.