Lufkin police investigating shooting incident at apartment complex that injured 1 person

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident that occurred at the Green Meadows apartment complex late Sunday night.
According to a press release, Lufkin PD officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at the apartment complex on Lotus Lane at 11:09 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived at the scene, they found that Tyler Lopez, 19, had been shot.
Lopez, who was conscious and alert after the incident, told the LPD officers that he did not know who shot him.
“Witnesses said they saw a short black or Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie, mask and dark clothing, shoot Lopez and then flee the scene in a small, dark-colored sedan - possibly a Toyota Corolla,” the press release stated. “The shooting occurred outside between two of the complex buildings.”
After Lopez was taken to a local hospital, he was later transferred to an out-of-town hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the press release stated.
Anyone with information on the shooting incident is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Lufkin Crime Stoppers at 9936) 639-TIPS.
