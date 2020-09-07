Kilgore police deliver donated supplies to Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Supplies donated to the Kilgore Police Department have been successfully delivered to Lake Charles, LA, which is recovering following damage inflicted by Hurricane Laura.
According to the department, on Friday, Officer McCullough volunteered on his day off to escort the trucks and trailers carrying the supplies into Lake Charles.
The department had been collecting donations of nonperishable food, water, diapers, baby wipes, etc. to deliver to the hurricane-affected area.
“We saw everything from someone dropping off a single case of water, to some cash, to a truck bed of food supplies,” a Facebook post from the department said.
Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Cameron, LA on Aug. 27, causing severe damage to areas in southwest Louisiana including the Lake Charles area.
