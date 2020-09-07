East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Unfortunately, the big cool down we have been waiting for, doesn’t look like it is coming. The air mass behind the front is warming quickly as the front continues to slow down. We will keep our eyes on the next chances for a cool-down and let you know as soon as we see something. Over the next few days, chances for a few PM showers/thundershowers will remain in the forecast as the front actually moves through ETX late on Thursday/early on Friday morning. Temperatures should remain fairly normal for this time of year…nothing too cool, nothing too warm. We are looking for chances of showers/thundershowers each day, but nothing significant appears to be brewing on the horizon. Lows should remain in the lower 70s and highs within a few degrees of 90. Have a great rest of your Labor Day. Don’t labor too much.