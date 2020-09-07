DPS releases names of pilot, passenger involved in Rusk County plane crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the two people who were injured in a plane crash that occurred near the Rusk County Airport Saturday afternoon.
Jean Dark, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Monday that the pilot has been identified as Sheradon Royce Carter, 56, of Sumner. His passenger at the time of the crash was Kristi Marie Holden, 36, of Paris.
Dark said Carter and Holden were both listed in stable condition on Monday.
Michael Searcy with the Rusk County OEM confirmed that a plane crashed near the airport on Saturday afternoon. A press release stated that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Preliminary reports indicate the plane lost power just after takeoff from the airport and crashed into the tree line,” the DPS press release stated. “The pilot and his passenger were transported to UT Health - Tyler with minor injuries.”
According to the DPS press release, airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.