DPS: Minivan hit hog on SH 31 between Brownsboro, Chandler, veered into parked pickup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A minivan carrying two adults and three children hit a hog before it veered to the right and hit a pickup parked on the shoulder of State Highway 31 between Brownsboro and Chandler early Sunday morning, according to a DPS preliminary report.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash about .4 west of FM 3204 and just east of Rock Hill Baptist Church at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Brownsboro Fire Rescue was dispatched out to the wreck as well.
The preliminary crash report shows that Sandra Hernandez Ceballos, 32, of Karnack, was driving a black 2011 Toyota Sienna van east on SH 31 when a hog ran into the road. After the Sienna struck the hog, it veered to the right and struck a disabled blue 2006 Nissan Titan pickup that had been parked on the shoulder.
Ceballos and three of her passengers, 36-year-old Jesus Gerrero, a 12-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy, were taken by ambulance to UT Health Tyler. Gerrero and the two children had “possibly serious” injuries, according to the press release.
A spokesperson for Brownsboro Fire Rescue said emergency personnel blocked both the east and westbound lanes of SH 31 to create a landing zone for a medical helicopter. However, because of the heavy fog in the area, Air 1 was diverted to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, where it picked up a 4-year-old passenger from the minivan.
The four-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Medical Hospital in Dallas for treatment of serious injuries, the press release stated.
The pickup was unoccupied when the wreck occurred.
For a short time, both the east and westbound lanes of SH 31 were shut down. Traffic was diverted to FM 3204, a post on the Brownsboro Fire Rescue Facebook page stated.
The eastbound lanes of SH 31 were re-opened by 4:30 a.m., and the westbound lanes were re-opened as of 5:20 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.