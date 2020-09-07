Crews respond to fire at Winnsboro ISD administration building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple crews responded to reports of a fire at the Winnsboro ISD administration building late Sunday night.
Winnsboro police confirmed the fire but did not immediately have any information on its severity.
The building is located near the intersection of East Pine Street and North Walnut Street.
We are working to learn how the incident started.
No further updates have been posted to the Winnsboro ISD Facebook page following a notification of a positive COVID-19 student Sunday shortly before 6 p.m.
This is a developing story.
