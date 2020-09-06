Former students surprise long time band director for his birthday

Jimmy Yancey was in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After he was discharged he moved back to Texas and began teaching music to students. He went on to direct different bands across East Texas for forty five years. Chris said he was worried no one would come because of the holiday weekend and the pandemic, but the 35 plus cars in line to wish his father a happy birthday was proof of otherwise, “we had a really good turnout. We had people come today from as far away as Houston, from his Gaston band which was back in the late 50′s.”