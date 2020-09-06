Fire crews extinguish overnight fire at abandoned house in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department responded to an abandoned house that caught fire early Sunday morning.
Fire officials on scene say they responded shortly around 1:05 a.m. to the 400 block of West Vance street for reports of a structure fire.
When fire crews arrived on scene, they say they found visible flames, but quickly put out the fire.
Fire investigators say the house was abandoned and no injuries were reported.
The extent of damage the was not immediately known.
Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office will be leading the investigation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
