Both sides of SH 31 now open again after 2-vehicle wreck between Brownsboro, Chandler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Fire Rescue responded to a major two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 31 between Brownsboro and Chandler early Sunday morning. The crash resulted in both the east and westbound lanes of traffic being closed.
“Everyone, please keep in mind that while HWY 31 between Chandler and Brownsboro is 4 lanes, it proves once again to be a very dangerous area for travelers,” a post on the Brownsboro Fire Rescue Facebook page stated.
According to the Facebook post, the wreck occurred just east of Rockhill Baptist Church on SH 31. Brownsboro Fire Rescue was dispatched out to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
The Facebook post did not say whether anyone was injured in the wreck.
For a short time, both the east and westbound lanes of SH 31 were shut down. Traffic was diverted to FM 3204, the Facebook post stated.
The eastbound lanes of SH 31 were re-opened by 4:30 a.m., and the westbound lanes were re-opened as of 5:20 a.m.
Two people died in another two-vehicle wreck that occurred on that section of SH 31 on Aug. 8. That crash occurred about one mile east of Brownsboro.
Related story: 2 people killed in crash near Brownsboro
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.