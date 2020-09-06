2 adults, 3 children injured in two-vehicle wreck on SH 31 between Chandler, Brownsboro

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two adults and three children were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 between Brownsboro and Chandler early Sunday morning.
“Everyone, please keep in mind that while HWY 31 between Chandler and Brownsboro is 4 lanes, it proves once again to be a very dangerous area for travelers,” a post on the Brownsboro Fire Rescue Facebook page stated.
According to the Facebook post, the wreck occurred just east of Rockhill Baptist Church on SH 31. Brownsboro Fire Rescue was dispatched out to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
A spokesperson for Brownsboro Fire Rescue said an eastbound Nissan minivan carrying two adults and three children crashed into a disabled Nissan Titan pickup that had been sitting on the shoulder on the eastbound side of SH-31. The pickup was unoccupied when the wreck occurred.
The Brownsboro Fire Rescue spokesperson said all four lanes of SH 31 were shut down to set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter. However, because of the heavy fog in that area Sunday morning, Air 1 was unable to land on SH 31, and it was diverted to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to pick up one of the children from the minivan.
The medical helicopter airlifted the child to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, the Brownsboro Fire and Rescue spokesperson said. A UT Health ambulance took two adults and two children to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
For a short time, both the east and westbound lanes of SH 31 were shut down. Traffic was diverted to FM 3204, the Facebook post stated.
The eastbound lanes of SH 31 were re-opened by 4:30 a.m., and the westbound lanes were re-opened as of 5:20 a.m.
According to the Brownsboro Fire and Rescue spokesperson, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck.
Two people died in another two-vehicle wreck that occurred on that section of SH 31 on Aug. 8. That crash occurred about one mile east of Brownsboro.
