WEBXTRA: Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights is still on with safety-related changes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In these days of major events being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, at least one East Texas Christmas event will be taking place later this year.
On Saturday, KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with Marshall Main Street Director Rachel Chapman about the upcoming Wonderland of Lights, which will light up downtown Marshall. It will still be a family-friendly event, but some changes have been made to make the event as safe as possible.
Chapman explained that this year, the Wonderland of Lights will not feature activities like ice skating, train rides, and Santa’s Village. However, families will still be able to drive through and see thousands of Christmas lights in downtown Marshall. There will be a virtual lighting ceremony and nightly horse-drawn carriages.
“We’ll have more lights than normal this year,” Chapman said.
This year’s Wonderland of Lights will mark the event’s 35th year.
“This is an important time of year for our downtown merchants,” Chapman said.
Chapman explained that everything involved with the event will be thoroughly cleaned regularly and said that Marshall’s downtown merchants will follow the state’s guidelines about capacity and social distancing.
