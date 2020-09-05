WEBXTRA: Boaters gather on Lake Palestine to support President Trump

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Boaters gathered at the Bella Vista Beach Club on Lake Palestine on Saturday to show their support for President Donald Trump with a boat parade.
Others spent time on the nearby shore with their families. Trump flags and signs were visible everywhere.
Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein said the boat parade, or flotilla, was important because its organizers hoped to kick off local GOP members’ interest in the upcoming presidential election. Stein explained that early voting starts in 39 days, and Election Day (November 3) is in 59 days.
Stein said the boat parade was also organized because people kept asking him and other Smith County Republican Party leaders what they could do to help.
We’ll have more on the Lake Palestine boat parade later tonight.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.