Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for the morning hours with a few spotty showers possible. By the afternoon we will warm to the upper 80s and see clouds and showers increase. Winds will be breezy at times from the northeast. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow, skies will clear, and we will see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be comfortable in the low 90s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday as well. Showers return on Tuesday with a nice cool off expected. Another cold front will pass through our area on Wednesday bringing with it showers and isolated thundershowers. As of now the severe risk looks low, but since we are still several days away, that is subject to change. Spotty showers will continue into Thursday and Friday as temperatures stay cool.