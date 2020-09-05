Office of Emergency Management: Plane has crashed near Rusk County Airport

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An official with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed that an airplane has crashed near the county’s airport.
Michael Searcy with the Rusk County OEM confirmed that a plane crashed near the airport on Saturday afternoon.
The pilot was able to get out of the plane, but the extent of his or her injuries is unknown at this time. Searcy said the airplane had two occupants when it crashed, and both people were taken to a local hospital.
Searcy said the plane is deep in a wooded area.
Sgt. Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety said DPS troopers are en route to the crash scene. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, Searcy said.
Check back with KLTV. We’ll update this story as soon as we get new information.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.