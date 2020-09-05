Lightning strike causes tank battery fire on FM 31 in Harrison County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A lightning strike caused a fire at a saltwater tank battery on FM 31 east of Marshall Friday night.
According to the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office, the lightning strike and fire occurred around 7 p.m. Friday night in the 6300 block of FM 31. The lightning strike ignited a saltwater tank battery at Key Energy Services.
The Elysian Fields, Marshall, and Scottsville fire departments responded to the fire. The fire burned for about an hour before firefighters got it out, according to the HarrisoN County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire was contained to one tank battery.
No injuries were reported.
This is the second time that lightning has struck the facility.
