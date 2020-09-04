WEBXTRA: DPS increasing enforcement on Texas roads for Labor Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - DPS and the Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement on Texas roads for the Labor Day weekend.
According to a press release, beginning Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7, troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those not wearing their seat belts, speeding, driving while intoxicated and failing to comply with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.
“DPS reminds all travelers to be responsible and practice safe driving habits this Labor Day,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It’s imperative for everyone to do their part to keep our roadways safe, and DPS will also do our part by increasing patrols and enforcing traffic laws this holiday weekend.”
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with DPS Sgt. Jean Dark about the increased enforcement.
