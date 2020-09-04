WATCH: 20 years of acting, stunt work broadened Athens native’s horizons

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Athens native Christian Stokes, who has worked as an actor/stunt man in the entertainment business for the past 20 years, visited with East Texas Now Friday afternoon about an upcoming feature film he will be in called ’Till Death” and about his journey.
Stokes told East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons that he plays a bad guy in the movie alongside Michael Paré. He added ’Till Death” also stars Jason Sudekis and Evangeline Lilly.
“I’m just a big teddy bear in real life, but somehow, I always manage to wind up playing bad guys,” Stokes said with a laugh. “I got to be a really bad guy in this movie. Michael Paré and I knocked heads for a few weeks.”
Stokes said when he’s not on screen, he’s just a happy-go-lucky, positive guy from East Texas who is happy to be able to do what he is doing for a living.
“As the old saying goes, you can take the boy out of East Texas, but you can’t take East Texas out of the boy,” Stokes said.
Stokes said the type of character he enjoys playing the most is not a straight-out, evil villain. He explained that he likes to play characters with a twist to their personality. He added that most people don’t act out of ill intent; they operate with good motives, at least in their own minds.
“The road to … heck is paved with good intentions,” Stokes said.
All human beings have a vast store of emotions, the actor/stuntman said. He explained that he tries to capture that complexity.
To get into character, Stokes said he likes to go out with a camera to the kind of place the character grew up in or a place where that person might hang out. He also tries to read biographies of people in that particular life.
Stokes said he was born and raised in Athens, Texas. He added that he graduated high school with a lot of the same people he attended kindergarten with.
“When you come from a small town, acting isn’t necessarily on the menu,” Stokes said.
The veteran actor/stuntman said he first fell the pull toward an acting career when he was a child. He said he remembers reading an article in the local newspaper about a “local guy” who was in a movie called “Silverado.”
“I started to think, ‘If he could do it, maybe I could, too,’” Stokes said.
Even so, when Stokes started college, he was on a pre-med track because, at the time, he thought he wanted to be a doctor.
However, life’s journey took him in an entirely different direction. One summer, he got a job as a cowboy in a Wild West show at Six Flags in Arlington, and from then on, he was hooked on acting and the entertainment business in general.
Stokes learned how to do high falls and other stunts with the Wild West show, and he eventually gained a reputation as a stunt man who could act and an actor who could do some of his own stunts.
Eventually, Stokes wound up performing with other Wild West shows. Groups he performed with did shows in far-off places like Germany, Taiwan, and Japan.
Before Stokes started his career, the only time he really left Athens for any length of time was his high school senior trip to Mexico.
“I almost joined the military because I wanted to see the world,” Stokes said.
Later, he was the production director for the Marvel Universe Live show. He trained many of the show’s cast members in acting and stunt work, and the massive live show with a large cast and elaborate stunts toured all over the United States and Europe for three-and-a-half years.
Stokes got to visit places that he would have never dreamed of getting a chance to visit, he said.
“Traveling opened my horizons,” Stokes said. “Everyone has a different way of looking at things. There is more than one way to put on a shirt, but people are people. I love them. And … connecting with my audience is my high.”
When asked if he had picked up any languages, Stokes replied in German. Then he said a brief phrase in Chinese, adding that he only knows enough of the latter language to get himself in trouble.
In recent years, Stokes was a stunt double for a character on an NBC show called “Revolution.” He added he did a lot of stunts that had to do with fire, and he had to walk across a narrow catwalk that was about 13 stories up.
Stokes also performed with live, immersive shows in the Austin area based on the HBO shows “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones.” The shows required a lot of ad-libbing because the performers interacted with their audiences.
When asked if there is anything he would like to say to someone who is starting out in the entertainment business, Stokes said, “Be grateful.”
“I’m grateful to everyone I’ve worked with over the years, Stokes said. “They’ve all contributed to who I am as an artist and an actor today.”
To watch the entire interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.