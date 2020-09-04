WATCH: Malakoff ISD superintendent says he is confident teachers offer a ’first-class education’

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) -Superintendent Don Layton joined East Texas Now talking about changes in scheduling as 85 percent of students return to the classroom on campus.
Layton describes how the district is securing what’s needed for virtual learning to be available and functional for students.
Layton said students are complying with recommended mask-wearing and social-distancing and schools are maintaining a clean environment.
Malakoff ISD began classes Aug. 19 making Friday the end of the third week. Lay said he’s confident in his teachers’ ability to offer a “first-class education”.
