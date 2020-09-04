East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Scattered showers and thundershowers are once again in the forecast for Saturday afternoon/evening. most should be over the southern sections of East Texas. A few may occur over central areas, but most should be south of Interstate 20. Sunday and Labor Day look to be very nice…and dry. A cold front overnight Tuesday/Wednesday morning could bring a few more showers/thundershowers as it moves through. Much cooler temperatures are expected for Wednesday through Friday of next week. Lows could drop into the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs should remain in the 70s as well. Full sunshine expected Thursday and Friday. Not much rain is expected in the 7+7 Day forecast either, especially during the second set of 7 days. Cool mornings and below normal temperatures during the afternoon are likely. Enjoy your holiday weekend!