Open Campus: Update from Tyler ISD Supt. Marty Crawford

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The reopening of schools this year is a big challenge for students, parents, teachers and administrators. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there is understandable concern on all sides.
Today we continue our project called Open Campus. It is our effort to take you inside East Texas school campuses to learn what all parties are saying and feeling during this time of unprecedented adjustment.
Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford is optimistic about how well things are going in the district, saying the custodial staff is doing an impeccable job cleaning and sanitizing everything, and the staff and students are doing well being careful and learning together.
