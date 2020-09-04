Man indicted for allegedly setting vehicle on fire in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been indicted on a charge of arson after he allegedly set someone’s vehicle on fire in Smith County.
Jacob Spitz, 40, of Spring, TX, was indicted on the charge by a Grand Jury of the 241st Judicial District Court on Aug. 6. Bond was set at $250,000.
At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 23, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that had been damaged by a fire. The fire was extinguished before their arrival in the 4400 block of County Road 2306.
The suspect was known by the victims, and witnesses were able to identify the suspect, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.
According to Brooks, based on witness statements and evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Spitz.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.