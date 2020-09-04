Jacksonville police arrest 4 in connection with missing-man case

From Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Texas - On August 23, 2020 the Jacksonville Police Department entered Tyress Gipson, 18 years of age, as a missing person into the national database and launched an investigation into his disappearance. We have been assisted by the Palestine Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, as well as the Texas Rangers.
On August 27, 2020, Jacksonville PD Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the offense of Aggravated Kidnapping, a second-degree felony. District Judge Michael Davis signed the arrest warrants and set bond at $750,000 for each suspect.
The following persons have been arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping:
· Derrick D. Hicks, 22 years of age, of Palestine, TX
· Breonna M. Jimenez, 18 years of age, of Palestine, TX
· Cameron D. Shead, 28 years old, of Palestine, TX
· An unnamed juvenile, 16 years old.
The investigation continues into Gipson’s disappearance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903.586.2549.