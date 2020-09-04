Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of 3,500 child porn images on phone

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted by a Grand Jury following an arrest after he was, according to an affidavit, found with thousands of images of child pornography.
James Edward Clement, 37, of Tyler, is charge with possession of child pornography. He was arrested on the charge July 9.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Tyler Police Department found approximately 3500 images of child pornography on Clement’s cell phone. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Special Agents assisted with the search warrant.
The affidavit said evidence of child pornography could be connected to Clements from the Dallas Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, in March, and through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by Google.
Clement remains in jail on a $300,000 bond on the third-degree felony.
