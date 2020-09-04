Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! After yet another wet start to the day with showers and thunderstorms across portions of our area, scattered rain chances will continue to be possible into the evening hours. Just like yesterday, our severe threat is very low but some storms today could produce some isolated stronger wind gusts and very heavy rainfall at times so please be careful on those roadways. Best chances to see the rain today will be throughout the afternoon hours, with diminishing chances to catch a shower the later we head into the day. Rain will not be totally gone by kick-off time this evening, so it would be a good idea to remain weather alert and bring that umbrella with you if you are planning on attending any high school football games tonight. A weak cold front will begin to move into East Texas later this afternoon, likely clearing East Texas by early tomorrow morning. This front will keep East Texas in the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon even with a fair mix of sun peaking out through the cloud cover. A few spotty showers and thundershowers will be possible tomorrow, but a good chunk of East Texas will finally get a break from seeing the rain. Mostly dry conditions for our Sunday and Monday(Labor Day) as highs climb back into the lower 90s. Rain chances increase later into Tuesday and throughout most of Wednesday as a strong cold front sets up to move through East Texas during the middle part of next week. Skies clear later on Thursday and temperatures take a nose dive, starting out near 60 degrees and only warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s!