East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Once again, chances for showers/thundershowers will persist through this evening and early tonight. Not much is expected on Saturday morning, but a few more are possible Saturday afternoon/evening, especially over southern counties. Sunday and Labor Day look to be very nice…and dry. A cold front overnight Tuesday/Wednesday morning could bring a few more showers/thundershowers as it moves through. Much cooler temperatures are expected for Wednesday through Friday of next week. Lows could drop into the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs should remain in the 70s as well. Full sunshine expected Thursday and Friday. Enjoy your holiday weekend!