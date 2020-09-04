East Texas Ag News: Below average hay yields this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas crop and weather report says a variety of issues amounted to below-average yields for most hay producers in East and Central Texas.
An AgriLife extension forage specialist in Overton said many hay producers missed out on multiple cuttings due to weather conditions or lower yields due to pasture conditions or pest infestations.
They went on to say there isn’t a good estimate for where winter hay stocks sit for most east texas producers because of COVID-19 restrictions. There are a few options for pastures if they miss rains and potential yields aren’t enough to warrant baling. Producers can graze it out or leave it standing.
