Crockett police return ATV to man 17 years after it was stolen

Crockett, Texas (KTRE) - With the help of East Texas law enforcement an ATV is back in the possession of its rightful owner, 17 years after it was stolen.
Crockett Police made the announcement on Facebook Thursday night.
“Last month Officer Martinez attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an ATV on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard here in Crockett, but the ATV rider took off and abandoned the ATV in a creek.”
According to the department, officers were able to recover the vehicle from the creek. They said they noticed the VIN number had been tampered with, but was still legible.
The ATV was eventually traced back to “Mr. Hendricks” of Montgomery County. Police said they were able to return the vehicle to him on Thursday.
Mr. Hendricks told police the ATV was originally the color red.
“Needless to say, he was very happy to see his ATV again, although he had given up hope long ago.”
According to the department, the case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information into the the theft or pursuit is asked to contact their office.
