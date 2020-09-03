Woman charged after inmate escapes Tyler County Jail

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office:
On Wednesday, September 1 ‚2020, at approximately 9:00pm, Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Deputies arrested Chassity Chance, age 30 of Spurger, for a Jasper Police Department warrant. Investigators were later able to obtain information and evidence that linked Chance to trustee inmate Robert Key, who walked away from the Tyler County Justice Center on August 30th.
On September 2nd, Investigators charged Chance with Hindering Apprehension, a 3rd Degree Felony. Chance is currently out of jail with a bond set at $5000.00. Investigators expect several more arrest warrants, in the coming days, for individuals, associated with Robert Key, who is charged with Escape.
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and US Marshall’s are concentrating search efforts along the Neches River, and communities in and around the Tyler/Hardin County Line of FM 92 near Fred. Robert Key is described as a white/male, approximately 5″11- 170, sandy-blonde hair/blue eyes. Key has been incarcerated at the Tyler County Justice Center since October 2019, charged with Manufacture/Deliver of a Controlled Substance.
If you have information regarding Robert Key, please contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 409.283.2172 or Crime Stoppers at 936.639.TIPS, you remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.