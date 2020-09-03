WEBXTRA: Tyler city council set to vote on proposed water rate increase, new water rate structure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is proposing to change the current water rate structure from declining to inclining, also known as a water conservation rate structure. The city council is set to vote on the proposal included in the city’s proposed budget at next Wednesday’s meeting. If adopted, the new rate structure would take effect in September 2021.
Under the current structure, the more water a customer uses the lower the unit cost. The new proposed water rate structure will be an inclining rate structure meaning the more water a customer uses the more each unit costs.
The new rate encourages water conservation, according to Jim Yanker, City Controller and Water Utilities Financial Manager.
By adopting a water conservation rate structure, the City of Tyler will also be eligible to finance water and sewer projects through the Texas Water Development Board, whose competitive rates are projected to save city water customers around $74.5 million over a 30-year period.
In 2017, the City of Tyler signed a Consent Decree with the Federal Government that mandates $250 million dollars of waste-water system improvements that must be implemented by April 2027. The city says structure change will keep interest low on bonded projects and save the rate payers money.
The city’s proposed budget also includes a $2.00 base rate increase for both water and sewer. If approved, this would take effect in October 2020, before the new rate structure takes effect in 2021.
