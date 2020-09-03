Various Longview streets closed due to flooding

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Various streets have been closed in Longview due to flooding Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the Longview Fire Department.
According to the tweet, West Marshall Avenue and Ward Drive are closed East and Westbound due to the flooding.
An earlier tweet stated that the department was responding to various locations around town due to water covering the roadways around High and Cotton Streets, Mobberly and Methvin, Green, and Mopac.
The department is also requesting that you use caution and turn around if you see water on the roadways.
