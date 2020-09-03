SFA Volleyball opens up season on Friday with double header

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks will start the 2020 season on Friday with two matches inside Shelton Gym.
The first is at 2:30 PM in non-conference action against fellow Southland member Central Arkansas and then in the nightcap the Ladyjacks will play former Southland rival Texas State at 6:30 PM.
“I think as any coach will tell you for the first match of the season we are probably not ready to compete but to get ready we need to play someone,” SFA Volleyball coach Debbie Humphreys said. “We have two high quality teams coming in here and that is going to help us see where our strength and weaknesses are.”
The Ladyjacks are coming off of two-straight Southland Conference championships and national tournament appearances. They have not lost a home match since October 31, 2017.
“People are going to need to look at a roster when they watch us play,” Humphreys said. “There are a lot of new faces. There is a lot of talent in the gym. I say we got the puzzle and all the pieces are there we just have to find a way to put it all together.”
