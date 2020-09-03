SFA organizes donation drive for McNeese, Lake Charles area

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic office has organized a Hurricane relief drive to help out fellow Southland Conference member McNeese State and the Lake Charles community.
Through September 11, the university will be collecting bottled water, nonperishable food and work gloves.
”Laura came through and did a whole lot of damage down there in Lake Charles and to our friends at McNeese,” SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said. “If folks have an opportunity please give and help that school out and those teams out. There are good people there just like there are good people here.”
People interested in helping can bring items to the volleyball doubleheader on September 4 at Shelton Gym or the Soccer match on September 6. The department is also accepting items at the field house at Homer Bryce Stadium.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.