Pine Tree ISD superintendent talks virtual learning and how it’s not for everyone

“You know, I think that’s been a learning curve for a whole lot of people. A lot of parents thought, ‘well, you know what this virtual learning may be a good choice for us.’ What we’ve found is we’re getting the year started. For some of those parents, it’s just not working,” said Pine Tree ISD superintendent Steve Clugston. “The ability to come back happens at our grading period, which is nine weeks or a semester. Seeing some of the struggles our parents are having and our parents are going, ‘gosh, I think they’re better off on campus.’ I’ve got kids that are saying, ‘Mom, can I please go back to school.’ We want to try and provide that opportunity a little quicker, if it’s not for them.”