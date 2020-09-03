Pine Tree ISD superintendent talks virtual learning and how it’s not for everyone

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - During the era of COVID-19, virtual learning has provided some much needed options for parents and students, especially for those who may have health problems. But for others, they are finding out that it is not the best option for their kids.
“You know, I think that’s been a learning curve for a whole lot of people. A lot of parents thought, ‘well, you know what this virtual learning may be a good choice for us.’ What we’ve found is we’re getting the year started. For some of those parents, it’s just not working,” said Pine Tree ISD superintendent Steve Clugston. “The ability to come back happens at our grading period, which is nine weeks or a semester. Seeing some of the struggles our parents are having and our parents are going, ‘gosh, I think they’re better off on campus.’ I’ve got kids that are saying, ‘Mom, can I please go back to school.’ We want to try and provide that opportunity a little quicker, if it’s not for them.”
Clugston said he expects a large number of parents and students will opt for in-person learning once the option becomes available again.
“Parents can let us know by the end of next week. Then they can come back on the 14th. Like I say, we anticipate a fairly large number of kids back. You know, to me, that’s a good thing. I’d love to have the kids on campus. For those that have a health issue, of course, that’s really not an option. And we respect that and we want to help those kids as much as possible. But for those parents that do feel more comfortable now, I want them to trust that we’re going to take good care of their kids,” he said.
