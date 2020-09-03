East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Well, East Texas, more rain today and we are expecting to see more tomorrow and even some on Saturday afternoon. 24 rainfall records have been broken in the Tyler and Longview area for today. Nearing 3″ in Tyler and well over 2.75″ in Longview. I will have the exact numbers late today…but certainly record rainfall for September 3rd. More showers/thundershowers are forecast for tomorrow, but not as much rainfall is expected. Scattered showers/thundershowers are forecast for Saturday afternoon as well, however, most should be over the southernmost sections of ETX. Sunday and Monday look to be dry and warm, then a fairly strong cold front moves through late on Tuesday that will usher in some fall-like temperatures to the area. Rain is possible with this front as well. Lows dropping into the 50s and highs only in the middle 70s are possible for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of next week. Stay tuned for an early fall feel to East Texas and much of the central portion of the nation.