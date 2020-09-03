Man who fled traffic stop, barricaded in Smith County home identified

By Stephanie Frazier | September 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 1:11 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County sheriff’s officials say that a barricade situation occurred Thursday afternoon after a man fled a traffic stop. The suspect is now in custody without incident, they confirm.

He is identified as Roberto Lugo, 26. He has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lugo was pulled over on Loop 323 and Van Highway on Thursday. He opened the door and exited his vehicle, and fled on foot to a home.

Smith County authorities and Tyler police respond to a person barricaded inside a house near the intersection of Van Highway and Ardmore Drive. (Source: Jeff Chavez/KLTV)

Smith County Sheriff’s Office PIO Larry Christian says the people who live in the home know who Lugo is, and were able to get out safely.

A robot was sent into the home to ensure the situation was not dangerous, and then SWAT team members went in to arrest Lugo. He was taken into their custody without incident.

