Huntington ISD superintendent says remote learning during Laura ‘was seamless’

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers said there were hiccups, but transitioning to 100 percent remote learning was otherwise seamless.
Huntington ISD made the decision to go 100 percent remote learning for three days to keep students from traveling on US 69, which was used as an evacuation route from Hurricane Laura.
Flowers said remote learning went well and the students were able to transition back to face-to-face learning on Monday.
Eighty-nine percent of the students have elected for face-to-face learning.
“It’s been a great start,” Flowers said. “Parents have done a great job and so have students.”
Flowers said staff is getting ready for the team’s first football games Friday night, with stands set up for both sides in order to keep everyone safe.
