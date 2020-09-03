Grapeland ISD superintendent says 5 percent is mark to close campus

Grapeland, Texas (KTRE) - Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson said about six percent of students have changed their mind on remote learning and have returned for in-person learning.
“A lot of our remote learners have come back,” Jackson said. “It’s a lot harder to educate a student remotely. It’s just good if they’re in person.”
Jackson said the district has had two positive cases of COVID-19 with both being students at the elementary school.
Jackson said they have set a bar of five percent infection in order to close a campus.
