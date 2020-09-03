East Texas business aims to transform miniature golf

AVINGER, Texas (KLTV) - Players can select a course and watch as hundreds of floor-tiles dynamically move to form that course. Through augmented reality, color can be applied to courses and obstacles creating an eye-catching way to visually “theme” each course.
Those familiar with playing classic mini-golf can experience the same nostalgic play with a putter and ball. Players can use their phones to interact with the game-play, and choose their next course or sabotage a player by selecting a phone-controlled obstacle.
Families can also play other mini-games with RC cars or a Sphero ball which rolls while being controlled via a phone app, no putter needed.
The 70 square foot space requirement appeals to the industry as fits into any arcade space or designated area.
This indoor setup allows for a year-round, day-or-night activity where players can also enjoy their favorite amusement snacks and drinks.
