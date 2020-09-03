East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices weaker this week than last

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week all weight class average prices of the front-end feeder steers and heifers ended from 4 to 6 dollars weaker.
Meanwhile those plain hard to place feeder calves demand caved in and ended from 7 to 10 dollars lower. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows were 5 off with the slaughter bulls ending 4 dollars weaker. With the marketing numbers growing -- especially in the drought areas -- buyers are having a hard time placing feeder calves.
The drought areas in the grazing country continue to expand and deadlines for planting winter grazing wheat are close.
