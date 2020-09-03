Chandler residents speak out about city water issues

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - People who live in Chandler are concerned about brown water in their sinks and tubs. We spoke with families who have collected water samples over the last few weeks, to document what happens when they turn on a faucet.
On the southeast side of Chandler, many residents have witnessed their water turning brown which prompted residents to reach out to the city. Officials say that they’re seeing mineral deposits but for homeowner Larry Auld, he describes what his collected water samples look like.
“Then we started filling up glasses with samples that you have, we let it sit and by the end of the day, it would have this rust looking, bronze, kind of a rust color on the bottom of the jars.”
The city says they’re aware of the situation and they’ve been receiving calls about it these last couple of weeks. But for this mother of four, Crystal Thrasher says, this has been going on for months.
“Back in May, May 1st to be exact. I have the receipts. I emailed city hall.”
The city responded back to Thrasher in an email saying, “although it’s frustrating to get dirty water from time to time, unfortunately, it is something that happens.”
“For an example, if you were running water in the sink to brush your teeth you would look in the water in the sink and it would be brown. It wouldn’t be yellow anymore, it would be brown,” Auld said.
Resident Thomas Gaughan says this has affected their appliances, how they cook, clean, and even their pets.
“We’ve increased our bottled water usage, we go out and get gallon jugs to clean and cook food with. We’re taking clothing to the laundry mat just because it’s smelly or making it brown. Those are the biggest inconveniences.”
Auld says he took his water sample to the city two days ago.
“Every neighbor that I have, that I know, we all have the same problem.”
Officials say crews have been working on the issue over the last few days and to call city hall if they’re experiencing any problems.
